Pineapple-Chipotle Marinade
Molasses adds a rich character to this tropical marinade. Try it with chicken, pork or shrimp.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 1998
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Note: Chipotle chiles in adobo sauce are smoked jalapeños packed in a flavorful sauce. Look for the small cans with the Mexican foods in large supermarkets. Once opened, they'll keep up to 2 weeks in the refrigerator or 6 months in the freezer. You can also find them dried with other chiles or at melissas.com and ground in the spice section of many supermarkets.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1 teaspoon
Per Serving:
9 calories; carbohydrates 1.6g; sugars 1.5g; fat 0.3g; vitamin a iu 1IU; vitamin c 0.8mg; folate 0.7mcg; calcium 2.7mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 2.8mg; potassium 23.5mg; sodium 100.1mg; added sugar 1g.
Exchanges:
none