Pineapple-Chipotle Marinade

Molasses adds a rich character to this tropical marinade. Try it with chicken, pork or shrimp.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 1998

10 mins
1

  • Combine vinegar, pineapple juice concentrate, molasses, chipotles, oil and salt in a small bowl. Use 1/2 cup to marinate chicken, pork or shrimp. Reserve remaining marinade for basting.

Tips

Note: Chipotle chiles in adobo sauce are smoked jalapeños packed in a flavorful sauce. Look for the small cans with the Mexican foods in large supermarkets. Once opened, they'll keep up to 2 weeks in the refrigerator or 6 months in the freezer. You can also find them dried with other chiles or at melissas.com and ground in the spice section of many supermarkets.

Nutrition Facts

1 teaspoon
9 calories; carbohydrates 1.6g; sugars 1.5g; fat 0.3g; vitamin a iu 1IU; vitamin c 0.8mg; folate 0.7mcg; calcium 2.7mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 2.8mg; potassium 23.5mg; sodium 100.1mg; added sugar 1g.
none
