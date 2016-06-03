Salsa Verde

Serve this versatile Italian green sauce on beef, chicken, fish, pasta or potatoes.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 1998

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

total:
15 mins
Servings:
8

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine parsley, capers and garlic in a blender or food processor; process until finely chopped. Add oil, lemon juice, water and anchovy paste and process until blended. Season with pepper.

    Advertisement

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 2 days. Bring to room temperature before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 tablespoon
Per Serving:
24 calories; protein 0.6g; carbohydrates 0.6g; dietary fiber 0.2g; sugars 0.1g; fat 2.2g; saturated fat 0.3g; cholesterol 1.9mg; vitamin a iu 318.5IU; vitamin c 5.9mg; folate 6.5mcg; calcium 6.8mg; iron 0.3mg; magnesium 2.7mg; potassium 25.4mg; sodium 152.6mg.
Exchanges:

1/2 fat
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 01/16/2022