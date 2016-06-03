Orange-Sesame Dressing

This sweet-and-sour dressing also makes great coleslaw.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 1998

total:
10 mins
Servings:
11

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine orange juice, vinegar, sugar, soy sauce and oil in a small bowl or jar with a tight-fitting lid. Whisk or shake until the sugar has dissolved.

Tips

People with celiac disease or gluten-sensitivity should use soy sauces that are labeled "gluten-free," as soy sauce may contain wheat or other gluten-containing sweeteners and flavors.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 tablespoon
Per Serving:
18 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 3.3g; sugars 2.9g; fat 0.4g; saturated fat 0.1g; vitamin a iu 11.6IU; vitamin c 2.9mg; folate 1.7mcg; calcium 1.6mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 1.9mg; potassium 21.2mg; sodium 100.4mg; added sugar 2g.
Exchanges:

1 fat
