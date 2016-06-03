Sesame Chicken & Cabbage Salad with Crunchy Ramen Noodles

I thought this was a great recipe as displayed however, after a few modifications...it became a 5 star recipe. 1. I purchased a pre-roasted chicken to save time 2. I substituted honey for the sugar 3. I added powdered Ginger from Penzeys Spices 4. I followed the recommendation from one of the reviewers to use toasted sesame oil for roasting the Ramen noodles. 5. I found that the resulting sauce was too watery. It collected on the bottom of my plate without coating the salad much....so the next day I reduced it to half on the cook top. The results: WOW! What a big bang in flavor! And....I didn't have to use much of the sauce to flavor the salad!