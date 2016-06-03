Lemony Sugar Snap & Chicken Stir-Fry

This recipe uses the speedy cooking technique of a stir-fry, but instead of the typical Asian seasonings, it is brightened with lemon zest and parsley.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 1998

total:
35 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
  • Cut chicken into 1-by-2-inch strips; season with salt and pepper. Place flour in a shallow pan and dredge the chicken strips in it, shaking off excess. (Discard any leftover flour.)

  • Heat 1 teaspoon oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add peas and stir-fry until bright green, 2 to 3 minutes. Transfer to a large bowl.

  • Add the remaining 2 teaspoons oil to the pan and heat on medium-high until shimmering. Add chicken and cook, stirring, until lightly browned and opaque in the center, 4 to 5 minutes. Transfer the chicken to the bowl with the peas.

  • Add broth and garlic to the pan; cook until reduced to 1 cup, 6 to 8 minutes. Reduce heat to medium and return the chicken and peas to the pan. Cook until heated through. Add parsley, lemon zest and lemon juice. Serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
about 1 1/2 cups
Per Serving:
244 calories; protein 27.6g; carbohydrates 16.9g; dietary fiber 2.6g; sugars 3.5g; fat 6.3g; saturated fat 1.3g; cholesterol 62.7mg; vitamin a iu 1082.9IU; vitamin c 24.5mg; folate 43mcg; calcium 84.5mg; iron 2.8mg; magnesium 27.7mg; potassium 321.3mg; sodium 369.3mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

4 lean protein, 1 vegetable, 1/2 other carbohydrate
