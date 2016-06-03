Minted Peas & Shallots
Peas are high in fiber and a good source of other nutrients. They're also one of our favorite harbingers of spring. Whether you shell your own straight from the garden or go for the convenience of frozen, these sweet minted peas are a celebration of the earth turning green again.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 1998
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Tip: One pound of peas in the pod yields 1 cup of shelled peas.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
127 calories; protein 6.7g; carbohydrates 17.7g; dietary fiber 4.9g; sugars 5.9g; fat 3.7g; saturated fat 0.9g; cholesterol 2.5mg; vitamin a iu 2451.8IU; vitamin c 20.3mg; folate 64.9mcg; calcium 35.8mg; iron 2.2mg; magnesium 32.9mg; potassium 285.9mg; sodium 323.2mg; thiamin 0.3mg.
Exchanges:
1 starch, 1/2 vegetable, 1/2 fat