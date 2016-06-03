Minted Peas & Shallots

Peas are high in fiber and a good source of other nutrients. They're also one of our favorite harbingers of spring. Whether you shell your own straight from the garden or go for the convenience of frozen, these sweet minted peas are a celebration of the earth turning green again.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 1998

15 mins
4

Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add shallots and cook, stirring, until softened and beginning to color, about 3 minutes. Stir in peas, broth and sugar. Increase heat to medium-high and cook until the peas are just tender and most of the liquid has evaporated, 4 to 6 minutes. Stir in mint and butter. Season with salt and pepper and serve.

Tips

Tip: One pound of peas in the pod yields 1 cup of shelled peas.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
127 calories; protein 6.7g; carbohydrates 17.7g; dietary fiber 4.9g; sugars 5.9g; fat 3.7g; saturated fat 0.9g; cholesterol 2.5mg; vitamin a iu 2451.8IU; vitamin c 20.3mg; folate 64.9mcg; calcium 35.8mg; iron 2.2mg; magnesium 32.9mg; potassium 285.9mg; sodium 323.2mg; thiamin 0.3mg.
Exchanges:

1 starch, 1/2 vegetable, 1/2 fat
