I was disappointed in the sauce for this dish. The chicken broth is just too thin and didn't add any flavor. After all the work to get the artichokes ready I was hoping for a great dish. I've not thought of a way to make the sauce thicker and have more taste, but will continue to work at it. I did enjoy the way the peas added some sweetness combined with the saltyness from the ham and cheese. A side note, I used Quinoa pasta because I have a gluten intolerance, but really don't think it made a difference in the over all outcome.