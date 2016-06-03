Peanut Dipping Sauce

For a sure-hit hors d'oeuvre, serve this sauce with crudités and/or skewered grilled chicken, pork or beef. Or use it as a spread for “grown-up” peanut butter sandwiches.

Ruth Cousineau
Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 1998

10 mins
12

  • Combine garlic, peanut butter, soy sauce, mayonnaise, brown sugar, lemon juice and crushed red pepper in a bowl; whisk until smooth. If sauce seems too thick, add water.

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 2 days.

People with celiac disease or gluten-sensitivity should use soy sauces that are labeled "gluten-free," as soy sauce may contain wheat or other gluten-containing sweeteners and flavors.

1 tablespoon
30 calories; protein 0.8g; carbohydrates 2.4g; dietary fiber 0.3g; sugars 1g; fat 1.8g; saturated fat 0.3g; cholesterol 0.6mg; vitamin a iu 99.1IU; vitamin c 0.8mg; folate 0.7mcg; calcium 2.7mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 1.6mg; potassium 14.2mg; sodium 109.5mg.
1/2 fat
