Berry-Ricotta Cheesecake

Here, low-fat ricotta blended with reduced-fat Neufchâtel cheese gives this lighter, Italian-inspired cheesecake a great texture and all of the good cheese flavor you would want. We garnish the cake with mixed berries brushed with a red currant jelly glaze. With only 258 calories per slice, this dessert really is a worthwhile indulgence.

Marie Piraino
Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 1998

3 hrs 30 mins
12

  • Preheat oven to 300 degrees F. Coat a 9-inch springform pan with cooking spray.

  • To prepare crust: Break biscotti into several pieces and pulse in a food processor until finely ground. Add oil and pulse until incorporated. Press the crumbs evenly into the bottom of the prepared pan.

  • To prepare filling: Beat cream cheese in a large mixing bowl with an electric mixer until smooth. Add sugar and beat until smooth. Add ricotta, yogurt, cornstarch, eggs, egg whites, lemon zest, lemon juice and salt. Beat until well blended. (Alternatively, mix ingredients in a food processor.) Scrape the batter into the prepared pan and smooth the top.

  • Bake the cheesecake until the edges are puffed but the center still jiggles when the pan is tapped, 50 to 55 minutes. Turn off the oven and let the cheesecake stand, with the door ajar, for 1 hour. Transfer to a wire rack and let cool completely. (The top may crack.)

  • to glaze & garnish cheesecake: Place the cheesecake on a platter and remove pan sides. Arrange berries on top. Warm jelly in a small saucepan over low heat, stirring, until melted. With a pastry brush, coat the berries with the jelly glaze. Serve at room temperature or refrigerate until cold.

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 1 day.

Equipment: 9-inch springform pan

257 calories; protein 8.6g; carbohydrates 37g; dietary fiber 1.3g; sugars 27g; fat 8.6g; saturated fat 4g; cholesterol 58mg; vitamin a iu 275.5IU; vitamin c 8.4mg; folate 17.7mcg; calcium 157.2mg; iron 0.6mg; magnesium 14.6mg; potassium 161.5mg; sodium 175mg.
21/2 other carbohydrate
11/2 fat (saturated)
