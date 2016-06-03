Berry-Ricotta Cheesecake
Here, low-fat ricotta blended with reduced-fat Neufchâtel cheese gives this lighter, Italian-inspired cheesecake a great texture and all of the good cheese flavor you would want. We garnish the cake with mixed berries brushed with a red currant jelly glaze. With only 258 calories per slice, this dessert really is a worthwhile indulgence.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 1998
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 1 day.
Equipment: 9-inch springform pan
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
257 calories; protein 8.6g; carbohydrates 37g; dietary fiber 1.3g; sugars 27g; fat 8.6g; saturated fat 4g; cholesterol 58mg; vitamin a iu 275.5IU; vitamin c 8.4mg; folate 17.7mcg; calcium 157.2mg; iron 0.6mg; magnesium 14.6mg; potassium 161.5mg; sodium 175mg.
Exchanges:
21/2 other carbohydrate
11/2 fat (saturated)