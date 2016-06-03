Homemade Caesar Salad Dressing

This dressing has just 13 calories and less than half a gram of fat per tablespoon, compared to 115 calories and 12 grams of fat for its traditional counterpart.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, April 1998

10 mins
16

  • Puree garlic and cottage cheese in a blender or food processor until smooth. Add yogurt, Parmesan, vinegar and Worcestershire and pulse to blend. Season with salt and pepper.

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 2 days.

1 tablespoon
14 calories; protein 1.4g; carbohydrates 1.1g; sugars 0.7g; fat 0.4g; saturated fat 0.2g; cholesterol 1.4mg; vitamin a iu 15IU; vitamin c 0.3mg; folate 1.6mcg; calcium 29.4mg; magnesium 2.2mg; potassium 30.5mg; sodium 67.3mg.
free food
