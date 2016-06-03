Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

Our Grilled Chicken Caesar is far lighter, and just as good, as the popular full-fat version.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, April 1998

Gallery

Recipe Summary

total:
35 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Prepare a grill or preheat broiler.

    Advertisement

  • Rub chicken with oil and season with salt and pepper. Grill or broil chicken until browned and no trace of pink remains in the center, 3 to 4 minutes per side.

  • Combine lettuce and croutons in a large bowl. Toss with Caesar Salad Dressing and divide among 4 plates. Cut chicken into 1/2-inch slices and fan over salad. Top with Parmesan curls. Serve immediately, with lemon wedges.

Associated Recipes

Caesar Salad Dressing

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
282 calories; protein 34g; carbohydrates 15.6g; dietary fiber 1.4g; sugars 3.5g; fat 7.3g; saturated fat 2.7g; cholesterol 91.4mg; vitamin a iu 6793.8IU; vitamin c 24.3mg; folate 12.6mcg; calcium 188.4mg; iron 1.5mg; magnesium 38.9mg; potassium 421mg; sodium 623.3mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

1/2 starch
2 vegetable
4 lean meat

For Caesar Salad Dressing

free food
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 03/01/2022