Pan-Seared Shrimp with Peas

Prepeeled shrimp can be worth their weight in gold for the amount of time they'll save on a harried weeknight. Make it a meal: Spoon the shrimp over fresh lo mein noodles or rice.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, April 1998

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

total:
30 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine 7 scallions, garlic and ginger in a food processor; pulse until finely chopped. Set aside. Slice remaining scallion and set aside.

    Advertisement

  • Toss shrimp with 1 1/2 teaspoons curry powder in a bowl.

  • Heat 1 teaspoon oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add shrimp and cook, stirring, until firm and pink, 2 to 4 minutes. Transfer shrimp to a plate.

  • Reduce heat to low and add remaining 1 teaspoon oil. Add reserved chopped scallion mixture and remaining 1 1/2 teaspoons curry powder; cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 2 minutes. Add peas and broth, increase heat to medium-high and bring to a simmer. Cook until peas are heated through, about 3 minutes. Add shrimp and cook about 1 minute more. Season with salt and pepper. Garnish with reserved sliced scallion and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
162 calories; protein 19.7g; carbohydrates 12.3g; dietary fiber 4.4g; sugars 3.3g; fat 3.9g; saturated fat 0.5g; cholesterol 142.9mg; vitamin a iu 1558.7IU; vitamin c 11.4mg; folate 73.2mcg; calcium 106.1mg; iron 1.9mg; magnesium 47.6mg; potassium 347.9mg; sodium 895.3mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
Exchanges:

1 starch
3 lean meat
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 01/08/2022