Tomato-Olive Relish
This simple relish of chopped tomato, red onion, Kalamata olives, fragrant with fresh basil and garlic, makes an excellent spread for sandwiches. Fold leftovers into an omelet or toss with whole-grain pasta and some Parmesan cheese.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, April 1998
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 2 hours.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1/4 cup
Per Serving:
37 calories; protein 0.7g; carbohydrates 5.1g; dietary fiber 0.7g; sugars 2.6g; fat 1.6g; saturated fat 0.2g; vitamin a iu 333.9IU; vitamin c 5.4mg; folate 8.6mcg; calcium 18.5mg; iron 0.3mg; magnesium 7.5mg; potassium 104.2mg; sodium 95.8mg.
Exchanges:
Free food