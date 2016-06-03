Tomato-Olive Relish

This simple relish of chopped tomato, red onion, Kalamata olives, fragrant with fresh basil and garlic, makes an excellent spread for sandwiches. Fold leftovers into an omelet or toss with whole-grain pasta and some Parmesan cheese.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, April 1998

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

total:
10 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine tomato, onion, olives, basil, garlic, vinegar and pepper in a small bowl. Taste and adjust seasoning.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 2 hours.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1/4 cup
Per Serving:
37 calories; protein 0.7g; carbohydrates 5.1g; dietary fiber 0.7g; sugars 2.6g; fat 1.6g; saturated fat 0.2g; vitamin a iu 333.9IU; vitamin c 5.4mg; folate 8.6mcg; calcium 18.5mg; iron 0.3mg; magnesium 7.5mg; potassium 104.2mg; sodium 95.8mg.
Exchanges:

Free food
