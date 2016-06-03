Flourless Chocolate Torte

Apples and walnuts add a delicious twist to this flourless chocolate cake. Serve this treasured family recipe for Passover.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
EatingWell Magazine, April 1998

Credit: Photography / Jennifer Causey, Styling / Chelsea Zimmer / Kay Clarke

1 hr 5 mins
8

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.

  • Combine matzo meal and walnuts in a food processor; process until nuts are finely chopped. Spread on a baking sheet and toast until fragrant, 5 to 10 minutes. Let cool.

  • Whisk eggs, 3/4 cup sugar and vanilla in a large bowl until blended. Stir in the matzo mixture, apple, cocoa and chocolate.

  • Beat egg whites and salt in large, clean bowl, with an electric mixer on medium speed until frothy. Increase speed to high and beat until soft peaks form. Add remaining 1/2 cup sugar 1 Tbsp. at a time, beating until glossy and stiff peaks form.

  • Stir one-quarter of the beaten whites into the batter. Gently fold in remaining whites with a rubber spatula. Scrape the batter into an ungreased 9-inch springform pan, spreading evenly. Tap pan lightly on counter to release air bubbles.

  • Bake torte until top springs back when touched lightly and a skewer inserted in the center comes out clean, 40 to 45 minutes. With a knife, loosen edges of torte. Let cool in pan on a wire rack. (Torte will sink in center.)

  • Remove pan sides and place torte on a serving platter. Dust with confectioners' sugar and serve.

260 calories; protein 7.2g; carbohydrates 46.3g; dietary fiber 2.1g; sugars 37.6g; fat 6.3g; saturated fat 1.9g; cholesterol 46.5mg; vitamin a iu 76.8IU; vitamin c 0.8mg; folate 12.2mcg; calcium 16.6mg; iron 0.9mg; magnesium 19.3mg; potassium 128.8mg; sodium 218.8mg.
1/2 starch, 2 1/2 other carbohydrate, 1 fat

