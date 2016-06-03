Rhubarb-Raspberry Sauce

Strawberries instead of raspberries - YUM! We really enjoyed this sauce! This week we received fresh rhubarb in our CSA and having never made anything with it before I tried this. I substituted a quart of strawberries for the raspberries since both rhubarb and strawberries are in season locally. A great topping for vanilla ice cream or shortbread with cut strawberries. I also used a hand mixer to puree it as the last step. Probably didn't need the full 1/2c. of sugar which I should have known because I find eatingwell.com recipes are usually a little too heavy on it. Enjoy! Pros: easy Cons: calls for too much sugar