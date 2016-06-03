Rhubarb-Raspberry Sauce

Bright and tangy, this sauce is delicious on sponge cake.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, April 1998

total:
25 mins
Servings:
32

  • Combine rhubarb, raspberries, water and sugar in a medium nonreactive saucepan. Cover and cook over medium heat until rhubarb is very tender, 10 to 15 minutes. Stir in vanilla. Serve warm or cold.

Make Ahead Tip: The sauce will keep, covered, in the refrigerator for up to 4 days.

Keep food fresh: If you’re storing food in your fridge for a few hours or more, it’s best to keep it in an airtight container or in a container covered tightly with foil. Foil is best at creating a barrier that doesn’t let unwanted flavors in (or out) while you store your food.

Per Serving:
10 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 2.4g; dietary fiber 0.3g; sugars 1.8g; vitamin a iu 15.9IU; vitamin c 1.5mg; folate 1.3mcg; calcium 13.5mg; magnesium 2.1mg; potassium 45.5mg; sodium 0.8mg.
Free Food
