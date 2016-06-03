Orange-Ginger Vinaigrette
This easy Asian dressing is great over greens, but also try it as a sauce for cooked asparagus or fish, such as salmon or halibut.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, April 1998
Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 2 days.
Note: Miso is fermented soybean paste made by inoculating a mixture of soybeans, salt and grains (usually barley or rice) with koji, a beneficial mold. Aged for up to 3 years, miso is undeniably salty, but a little goes a long way.
People with celiac disease or gluten-sensitivity should use soy sauces that are labeled "gluten-free," as soy sauce may contain wheat or other gluten-containing sweeteners and flavors.
Serving Size:1 tablespoon
38 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 3.1g; sugars 2.1g; fat 2.6g; saturated fat 0.2g; vitamin a iu 11.6IU; vitamin c 2.9mg; folate 1.8mcg; calcium 0.9mg; magnesium 1.1mg; potassium 14.3mg; sodium 134.9mg.
1 fat (mono)