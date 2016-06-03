Orange-Ginger Vinaigrette

This easy Asian dressing is great over greens, but also try it as a sauce for cooked asparagus or fish, such as salmon or halibut.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, April 1998

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

total:
10 mins
Servings:
5

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Stir miso and water in a small bowl until smooth. Add orange juice, oil, vinegar, sugar, soy sauce and ginger; whisk to blend.

    Advertisement

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 2 days.

Note: Miso is fermented soybean paste made by inoculating a mixture of soybeans, salt and grains (usually barley or rice) with koji, a beneficial mold. Aged for up to 3 years, miso is undeniably salty, but a little goes a long way.

People with celiac disease or gluten-sensitivity should use soy sauces that are labeled "gluten-free," as soy sauce may contain wheat or other gluten-containing sweeteners and flavors.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 tablespoon
Per Serving:
38 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 3.1g; sugars 2.1g; fat 2.6g; saturated fat 0.2g; vitamin a iu 11.6IU; vitamin c 2.9mg; folate 1.8mcg; calcium 0.9mg; magnesium 1.1mg; potassium 14.3mg; sodium 134.9mg.
Exchanges:

1 fat (mono)
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 01/16/2022