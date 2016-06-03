Lemon-Mint Vinaigrette with Scallions

Drizzle this tangy, minty sauce over steamed or grill vegetables for fresh summer flavor. It would also be a great seafood marinade.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, April 1998

total:
10 mins
Servings:
5

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Mash garlic with salt, using the side of a chef's knife. Transfer to a small bowl. Add lemon juice, oil and honey; whisk to blend. Stir in scallions and mint and season with pepper. Serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 tablespoon
Per Serving:
56 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 2.3g; dietary fiber 0.3g; sugars 1.4g; fat 5.3g; saturated fat 0.7g; vitamin a iu 110.9IU; vitamin c 4.2mg; folate 5.5mcg; calcium 7.9mg; iron 0.3mg; magnesium 2.6mg; potassium 28.8mg; sodium 219.4mg.
Exchanges:

1 fat
