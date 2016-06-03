Mediterranean Red Pepper Sauce

Jarred roasted red peppers are an invaluable addition to any cook's pantry. Paired with almonds, garlic and spices, they make a simple, rich-tasting sauce to serve with grilled fish or vegetables.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, April 1998

total:
10 mins
Servings:
16

Directions

  • Combine almonds, garlic, cumin, paprika, salt and crushed red pepper in a food processor; pulse until the almonds are ground. Add peppers, oil and vinegar; process until smooth, stopping several times to scrape down the sides of the workbowl.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 4 days.

Nutrition Facts

1 tablespoon
38 calories; protein 1g; carbohydrates 2.8g; dietary fiber 0.3g; sugars 0.1g; fat 2.1g; saturated fat 0.2g; vitamin a iu 250IU; vitamin c 0.9mg; folate 1.1mcg; calcium 11.1mg; iron 0.2mg; magnesium 6.1mg; potassium 15.8mg; sodium 161.1mg.
free food
