Mediterranean Red Pepper Sauce
Jarred roasted red peppers are an invaluable addition to any cook's pantry. Paired with almonds, garlic and spices, they make a simple, rich-tasting sauce to serve with grilled fish or vegetables.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, April 1998
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 4 days.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1 tablespoon
Per Serving:
38 calories; protein 1g; carbohydrates 2.8g; dietary fiber 0.3g; sugars 0.1g; fat 2.1g; saturated fat 0.2g; vitamin a iu 250IU; vitamin c 0.9mg; folate 1.1mcg; calcium 11.1mg; iron 0.2mg; magnesium 6.1mg; potassium 15.8mg; sodium 161.1mg.
Exchanges:
free food