Hollandaise Sauce

Bring back eggs Benedict with our lightened-up Hollandaise sauce. Here we thicken buttermilk with cornstarch; a touch of butter and fresh lemon creates a pleasant, tangy sauce that has only 1 gram of fat per tablespoon. It's great drizzled over steamed vegetables.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, April 1998

15 mins
8

  • Melt butter in a small saucepan over low heat. Cook, swirling the pan, until the butter turns golden, 30 to 60 seconds. Pour into a small bowl and set aside.

  • Whisk 1/4 cup buttermilk, cornstarch, salt and cayenne in a heavy medium saucepan until smooth. Whisk in egg along with the remaining 1/2 cup buttermilk.

  • Set the pan over medium-low heat and cook the sauce, whisking constantly, until it comes to a simmer. Cook, whisking, for 15 seconds. Remove from heat and whisk in lemon juice and the reserved butter. Serve hot or warm.

  • Classic Variations

  • To make Sauce Moutarde, add 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard. For Sauce Maltaise, use 1 1/2 tablespoons orange juice in place of the lemon juice.

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 2 days. Reheat in a microwave on High for 1 to 1 1/2 minutes, stirring once.

Tip: No buttermilk? You can use buttermilk powder prepared according to package directions. Or make “sour milk”: mix 1 tablespoon lemon juice or vinegar to 1 cup milk.

1 tablespoon
17 calories; protein 0.8g; carbohydrates 1.2g; sugars 0.6g; fat 1g; saturated fat 0.6g; cholesterol 13.7mg; vitamin a iu 45IU; vitamin c 0.4mg; folate 1.7mcg; calcium 4.3mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 0.5mg; potassium 8.7mg; sodium 87.6mg.
1/2 fat
