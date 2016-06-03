Fruit Salad with Lime Yogurt

1 Ratings
  • 5 0
  • 4 1
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

A zesty and refreshing simple fruit dessert.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, April 1998

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

total:
30 mins
Servings:
8

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Fruit
Lime Yogurt

Directions

  • In a large bowl, toss melon, strawberries, lime juice and sugar. Let stand for 15 minutes, stirring occasionally.

    Advertisement

  • Meanwhile, in a small bowl, combine yogurt, sugar, lime zest and juice, stirring until sugar is dissolved. Cover and refrigerate until chilled.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: The yogurt mixture will keep in the refrigerator for up to 2 days.

This easy recipe can dress up any fruit salad.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
145 calories; protein 4.7g; carbohydrates 32.8g; dietary fiber 2.2g; sugars 29.4g; fat 0.5g; saturated fat 0.1g; cholesterol 1.2mg; vitamin a iu 94.4IU; vitamin c 57.6mg; folate 48.8mcg; calcium 140.6mg; iron 0.5mg; magnesium 33.9mg; potassium 596.9mg; sodium 76.7mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

1 fruit, 1/2 other carbohydrate
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 02/08/2022