Apricot Mustard

1 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

A great accompaniment for ham or pork; slather it on a sausage for a treat.

Rick Bayless
Source: EatingWell Magazine, April 1998

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

total:
25 mins
Servings:
1

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine apricot preserves, vinegar and mustard in a small saucepan. Bring to a boil over medium heat, stirring often. Reduce heat to low and simmer, stirring occasionally, for 5 minutes. Let cool to room temperature before serving.

    Advertisement

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: The mustard will keep, covered, in the refrigerator for up to 2 weeks.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 tablespoon
Per Serving:
44 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 10.8g; dietary fiber 0.1g; sugars 9.8g; fat 0.2g; vitamin a iu 0.5IU; vitamin c 0.1mg; calcium 1.9mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 0.2mg; potassium 6.3mg; sodium 46.2mg.
Exchanges:

1/2 fruit
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 01/16/2022