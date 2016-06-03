Smoked Trout Hash

Smoky trout is the perfect addition to this fast hash.

Susanne A. Davis
Source: EatingWell Magazine, March 1998

total:
25 mins
Servings:
2

Ingredients

Directions

  • Remove skin from trout and flake fish, removing any bones. You should have about 2/3 cup.

  • Heat oil in a large cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat. Add scallions and saute until they start to brown, 2 to 3 minutes. Add potatoes and cook, stirring, until they brown in spots and become crusty, 7 to 8 minutes more.

  • Stir in milk and cook, scraping up any browned bits, 1 to 2 minutes. Stir in trout and 2 tablespoons dill and cook until heated through. Season with salt and pepper. Serve immediately, topped with sour cream and remaining 1 tablespoon dill.

Tips

Ingredient note: Smoked trout can be mail-ordered from Ducktrap River Fish Farm, ducktrap.com. Or use smoked salmon or lox.

Per Serving:
434 calories; protein 20.7g; carbohydrates 70.3g; dietary fiber 6.8g; sugars 7.7g; fat 8.2g; saturated fat 1.4g; cholesterol 34.9mg; vitamin a iu 906IU; vitamin c 33.9mg; folate 67.5mcg; calcium 153.8mg; iron 1.9mg; magnesium 96.8mg; potassium 1506.5mg; sodium 69mg; thiamin 0.5mg.
Exchanges:

4 starch, 1/2 vegetable, 1 1/2 lean meat, 1 fat
