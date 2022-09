I made this the other night with a side of garlicy broccoli rabe. I used fresh corn as it's in season, and that made it especially good. The next day (this recipe makes a lot) I put some leftovers in a wrap with tomato and avocado and my husband raved. For myself, though, I combined the rabe and the leftover 'hash' and some avocado, and realized that the combination was fantastic. Next time I will add rabe or kale and more garlic to the dish to add a bit of sharpness and top with avocado.