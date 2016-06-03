Mixed Berry Sauce
Frozen berries turn into a quick and simple sauce--a dash of crème de cassis makes it special.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, March 1998
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 4 days.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1 tablespoon
Per Serving:
14 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 3.3g; dietary fiber 0.4g; sugars 2.6g; fat 0.1g; vitamin a iu 3.4IU; vitamin c 1.1mg; folate 0.6mcg; calcium 1.4mg; magnesium 0.4mg; potassium 10.5mg; sodium 0.2mg.
Exchanges:
none