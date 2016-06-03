Orange Marmalade Sauce

Orange lovers rejoice! This tangy-sweet sauce is delicious over pancakes, waffles--even vanilla frozen yogurt.

Patsy Jamieson
Source: EatingWell Magazine, March 1998

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

total:
30 mins
Servings:
32

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Bring orange juice to a boil in a medium saucepan. Reduce heat to medium and cook, uncovered, until reduced by half, 20 to 30 minutes. Add marmalade and brown sugar; return to a simmer, whisking until smooth.

    Advertisement

  • Mix cornstarch with water in a small bowl; add to sauce and cook, whisking, until slightly thickened, about 1 minute. Remove from heat and stir in butter and vanilla . Let cool slightly; serve warm.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 4 days.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 tablespoon
Per Serving:
32 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 7.7g; dietary fiber 0.1g; sugars 6.6g; fat 0.2g; saturated fat 0.1g; cholesterol 0.3mg; vitamin a iu 53.3IU; vitamin c 11.9mg; folate 7.4mcg; calcium 6mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 2.8mg; potassium 50.9mg; sodium 3.6mg.
Exchanges:

1/2 other carbohydrate
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 01/16/2022