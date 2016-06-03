Lemon Curd

Try this for a different topping for waffles.

Patsy Jamieson
Source: EatingWell Magazine, March 1998

20 mins
24

  • Whisk together egg, egg whites, sugar, lemon zest and juice in a medium nonreactive saucepan. Add butter and cook over low heat, whisking constantly, until thickened, 5 to 7 minutes. Do not let sauce come to a simmer. Transfer to a small bowl and let cool slightly; serve warm.

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 2 days.

1 tablespoon
39 calories; protein 0.6g; carbohydrates 6.8g; dietary fiber 0.1g; sugars 6.5g; fat 1.2g; saturated fat 0.7g; cholesterol 10.3mg; vitamin a iu 41.3IU; vitamin c 2.9mg; folate 2.5mcg; calcium 2.5mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 1mg; potassium 15.1mg; sodium 7.8mg.
1/2 other carbohydrate
