Bland, bland, bland Unfortunately this is the first recipe from dozens I've tried from EW that has been disasterous. It was bland to the point of being inedible, and whilst we use salt judiciously in our kitchen, I'd say this dish was seriously lacking sufficient seasoning. However, even adequately salted, I was disappointed that the effort required to make this meal resulted in a dish I would never prepare again. Cons: Fairly time-consuming preparation, lacking flavor