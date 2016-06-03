Mustard-Balsamic Vinaigrette

Imported olives are the secret to this dark, complex vinagirette.

Elizabeth Hiser
Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 1998

total:
10 mins
Servings:
20

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine vinegar, olive oil, canola oil, mustard, olives, maple syrup (or brown sugar) and basil in a jar with a tight-fitting lid and shake well. Adjust seasoning with salt and pepper.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: The vinaigrette will keep, covered, in the refrigerator for up to 1 week.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 tablespoon
Per Serving:
61 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 2.5g; dietary fiber 0.1g; sugars 2.3g; fat 5.7g; saturated fat 0.6g; vitamin a iu 0.6IU; vitamin c 0.1mg; folate 0.1mcg; calcium 3mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 0.5mg; potassium 38mg; sodium 45.4mg.
Exchanges:

1 fat
