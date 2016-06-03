Strawberry-Almond Smoothie
Almond milk, tofu and strawberries combine in this simple and satisfying smoothie.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 1998
Almond milk is a delicious, low-fat alternative to skim or low-fat milk, especially for the lactose-intolerant.
171 calories; protein 4.6g; carbohydrates 30.4g; dietary fiber 2.3g; sugars 24.2g; fat 3.3g; vitamin a iu 250IU; vitamin c 42.5mg; calcium 120.4mg; iron 0.9mg; magnesium 8mg; potassium 90.3mg; sodium 104.9mg.
1 fruit, 1 other carbohydrate