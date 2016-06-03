Strawberry-Almond Smoothie

Delicious Way to Use Strawberries Overall this is a great recipe! The reason I gave it only 4 stars out of 5 though instead of 5 stars is because it has a lot of sugar within the fruit and added sugar. But even then it was quite bland tasting (overly tofu tasting) without my addition of 4 clementine oranges. After that though it tasted wonderful! Cons: Lots of sugar, had to made changes