Tart Tomato Sauce

Red-wine vinegar and fresh mint add zip to this quick tomato sauce. Try tossing it with fresh cooked pasta, chickpeas and feta for a quick and easy dinner.

Ruth Cousineau
Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 1998

20 mins
8

  • Combine tomatoes, onion, vinegar, mint and honey in a small saucepan. Bring to a boil over medium heat. Reduce heat to low and simmer, stirring occasionally, until thickened, about 10 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.

1/4 cup
23 calories; protein 1g; carbohydrates 5.3g; dietary fiber 1.2g; sugars 3.3g; fat 0.2g; vitamin a iu 143.3IU; vitamin c 5.5mg; folate 9mcg; calcium 21.1mg; iron 0.8mg; magnesium 11.8mg; potassium 169.5mg; sodium 99.4mg.
1 vegetable
