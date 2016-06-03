Cumin-Roasted Almonds

Rating: Unrated

Spiced almonds make a simple irresistible nibble to accompany cocktails.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, December 1997

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

total:
30 mins
Servings:
32

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 300 degrees F.

    Advertisement

  • Place almonds in a baking pan; toss with oil, cumin, salt and pepper. Bake until lightly toasted, about 25 minutes. Let cool on a wire rack.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: The almonds will keep in an airtight container for up to 3 days.

Variation: Use curry powder and cayenne pepper in place of cumin and black pepper.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: 1 tablespoon
Per Serving:
58 calories; protein 1.9g; carbohydrates 1.7g; dietary fiber 1.2g; sugars 0.4g; fat 4.8g; vitamin a iu 0.6IU; folate 3.4mcg; calcium 23.8mg; iron 0.4mg; magnesium 26.8mg; potassium 54.4mg; sodium 36.5mg.
Exchanges:

1 fat

Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 eatingwell.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 10/13/2021