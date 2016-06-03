Pumpkin Doughnuts

Rating: 4.5 stars
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

These festive pumpkin doughnuts are baked rather than fried. They hold well at room temperature for several hours, but are most delicious when they are still warm.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, December 1997

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

total:
2 hrs
Servings:
12

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Coat a 6-mold mini Bundt pan with cooking spray. Coat the molds with 1 1/2 tablespoons granulated sugar, tapping out the excess.

    Advertisement

  • Whisk flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, cinnamon and nutmeg in a large bowl. Whisk egg, buttermilk, brown sugar, pumpkin, oil and lemon zest in another large bowl. Add the dry ingredients and stir until just combined.

  • Spoon about 1/4 cup batter into each mold. (You will use half the batter.)

  • Bake the doughnuts until puffed and browned, 14 to 15 minutes. Let cool in the pan for 5 minutes. Loosen the edges and invert the doughnuts onto a wire rack.

  • Clean the pan, and coat it with cooking spray and the remaining 1 1/2 tablespoons granulated sugar. Repeat steps 2-4 with the remaining batter. Serve the same day.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Hold at room temperature for 6 hours

Equipment: 6-mold mini Bundt pan

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: 1 doughnut
Per Serving:
208 calories; protein 3.5g; carbohydrates 39.5g; dietary fiber 1.1g; sugars 22.4g; fat 4.3g; saturated fat 0.6g; cholesterol 16.3mg; vitamin a iu 1622.7IU; vitamin c 0.9mg; folate 65.1mcg; calcium 85.7mg; iron 1.4mg; magnesium 11.9mg; potassium 107mg; sodium 366mg; thiamin 0.2mg; added sugar 21g.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 eatingwell.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 10/13/2021