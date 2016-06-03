Greek Split Pea Spread

One taste of this simple, rustic spread--a popular meze or appetizer throughout Greece--and you are transported to a little seaside taverna. The base of the spread is yellow split peas, a healthful legume that requires no presoaking and cooks in less than 45 minutes. Enjoy this appetizer as the Greeks do, with a generous drizzle of your favorite extra-virgin olive oil.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, November 1997

1 hr 10 mins
10

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine split peas, garlic and water in a large saucepan; bring to a boil, skimming off any froth. Reduce heat to low, cover and simmer for 30 minutes.

  • Uncover and simmer, stirring often, until the mixture has cooked down to a thick puree, 10 to 20 minutes longer. Remove from heat and stir in salt. Press plastic wrap on the surface and let cool.

  • Transfer the pea mixture to a food processor. Add lemon juice and 1 tablespoon oil; process until smooth. Season with pepper. Transfer to a bowl. To serve, drizzle the remaining 2 tablespoons oil over the spread and sprinkle with red onion and dill (or parsley).

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 4 days or freeze for up to 6 months.

87 calories; protein 4.2g; carbohydrates 12.4g; dietary fiber 4.9g; sugars 1.1g; fat 4.2g; saturated fat 0.6g; vitamin a iu 9.3IU; vitamin c 2.1mg; folate 1.6mcg; calcium 7.1mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 1.9mg; potassium 18.5mg; sodium 243.3mg.
1 starch, 1 fat
