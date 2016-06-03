Greek Split Pea Spread
One taste of this simple, rustic spread--a popular meze or appetizer throughout Greece--and you are transported to a little seaside taverna. The base of the spread is yellow split peas, a healthful legume that requires no presoaking and cooks in less than 45 minutes. Enjoy this appetizer as the Greeks do, with a generous drizzle of your favorite extra-virgin olive oil.
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 4 days or freeze for up to 6 months.
Nutrition Facts
1 starch, 1 fat