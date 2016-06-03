Garlic-Yogurt Dressing

Garlic and fresh herbs star in this creamy yogurt-based dressing. Dip fresh vegetables in it for a quick snack.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, September 1997

total:
10 mins
Servings:
8

  • Combine yogurt, milk, lemon juice, honey, oil, oregano and garlic in a small bowl. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

1 tablespoon
13 calories; protein 0.7g; carbohydrates 1.6g; dietary fiber 0.1g; sugars 1.4g; fat 0.4g; saturated fat 0.1g; cholesterol 0.3mg; vitamin a iu 7.2IU; vitamin c 0.9mg; folate 1.9mcg; calcium 25.2mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 2.6mg; potassium 33.9mg; sodium 106mg.
Free Food
