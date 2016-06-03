Tzatziki Cucumber Dip

Yogurt cheese is the basis for this tangy cucumber dip. Serve with toasted pita triangles and fresh vegetables.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, September 1997

10 mins
24

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine yogurt cheese, cucumber, oil, garlic and salt in a small bowl.

Tips

Tip: To make yogurt cheese: Line a colander with a large cotton towel or double thickness of cheesecloth, and place the colander in the sink. Add 1 1/2 cups low-fat plain yogurt. Let stand for 15 minutes then place the colander over a bowl. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for 24 hours. Gathering the edges of the towel together, gently squeeze out any remaining liquid. Transfer the yogurt cheese to an airtight container. Makes 3/4 cup. Cover and chill for up to 1 week.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 tablespoon
Per Serving:
8 calories; protein 0.7g; carbohydrates 0.9g; sugars 0.1g; fat 0.2g; cholesterol 0.2mg; vitamin a iu 3.2IU; vitamin c 0.2mg; folate 1.5mcg; calcium 16.8mg; magnesium 2mg; potassium 25.9mg; sodium 54.7mg.
Exchanges:

Free Food
