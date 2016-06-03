Sweet Sunflower Seed Spread

Crunchy sunflower seeds and sweet raisins are stirred into yogurt cheese in this tasty spread for toasted whole-grain bread or crackers.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, September 1997

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

total:
5 mins
Servings:
11

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine yogurt cheese, raisins, sunflower seeds, sugar, cinnamon and salt in a small bowl and mix well.

    Advertisement

Tips

Tips: To make yogurt cheese: Line a colander with a large cotton towel or double thickness of cheesecloth, and place the colander in the sink. Add 1 cup low-fat plain yogurt. Let stand for 15 minutes then place the colander over a bowl. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for 24 hours. Gathering the edges of the towel together, gently squeeze out any remaining liquid. Transfer the yogurt cheese to an airtight container. Makes 1/2 cup. Cover and chill for up to 1 week.

To toast sunflower seeds: Place in a small dry skillet and cook over medium-low heat, stirring constantly, until fragrant and lightly browned, 2 to 4 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 tablespoon
Per Serving:
26 calories; protein 1.2g; carbohydrates 4.1g; dietary fiber 0.2g; sugars 2.2g; fat 0.7g; saturated fat 0.1g; cholesterol 0.4mg; vitamin a iu 1IU; vitamin c 0.2mg; folate 4.4mcg; calcium 26.5mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 4.4mg; potassium 50mg; sodium 23.2mg.
Exchanges:

Free Food
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 01/16/2022