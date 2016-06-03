Grandma's Polish-Style Roast Chicken

Serve this spice-roasted chicken with buttered egg noodles and steamed green beans.

Ruth Cousineau
Source: EatingWell Magazine, September 1997

2 hrs 5 mins
8

Ingredients

Directions

  • Position oven rack in lower third of oven; preheat to 350 degrees F.

  • Prepare chickens: Remove giblets. Place hearts, necks and gizzards in roasting pan and reserve livers for another use. Remove excess fat with a sharp knife. Dry insides with a paper towel. Loosen skin over breasts and thighs with your fingers to make pockets, being careful not to tear the skin.

  • Combine onion, garlic, paprika, 2 teaspoons salt and 1 teaspoon pepper in a food processor or blender; puree until smooth.

  • Spread 1/4 cup onion puree in the bottom of a roasting pan. Place chickens in pan, at least 1 inch apart. Rub 1 tablespoon puree into each cavity and spread remaining puree under skin. Tuck wings back and tie legs.

  • Roast chickens for 20 minutes. Drizzle with 1/4 cup broth and roast for 40 minutes more, basting with pan drippings every 20 minutes. Tent the chickens with aluminum foil and continue roasting until an instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the thigh, away from the bone, registers 180 degrees F and the cavity juices run clear, about 30 minutes more .

  • Transfer the chickens to a platter and cover with foil to keep warm; leave the giblets in pan.

  • Pour the pan juices into a bowl and chill in freezer for 10 minutes to bring fat to the surface. Meanwhile, add remaining chicken broth and vodka to roasting pan and bring to a boil over medium heat, scraping up any browned bits adhering to the pan. Add any juices accumulated on chicken platter.

  • Skim off fat from the chilled pan juices. Add the juices to roasting pan and return to a boil. Strain the juices through a fine sieve into a medium saucepan. Bring to a simmer over medium heat. Blend water and cornstarch in a small bowl; whisk into the simmering gravy. Cook, stirring, until slightly thickened, about 1 minute. Whisk in dill and sour cream, if using. Season with salt and pepper.

  • Carve the chickens, discarding skin. Serve with the gravy.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
199 calories; protein 25.6g; carbohydrates 3.1g; dietary fiber 0.3g; sugars 0.7g; fat 6.3g; saturated fat 1.8g; cholesterol 75.7mg; vitamin a iu 963.2IU; vitamin c 1.9mg; folate 9.7mcg; calcium 20.8mg; iron 1.2mg; magnesium 24.2mg; potassium 282.1mg; sodium 774.5mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
3 1/2 lean protein
