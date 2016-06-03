Blue Cheese Dressing

A tangy, rich blue cheese dressing you don't have to feel guilty about.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 1997

total:
10 mins
Servings:
12

Ingredients

Directions

  • Whisk together blue cheese, sour cream and mayonnaise in a small bowl. Stir in buttermilk, vinegar, parsley and scallions. Season with salt and pepper.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: The dressing will keep, covered, in the refrigerator for up to 3 days.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 tablespoon
Per Serving:
22 calories; protein 0.9g; carbohydrates 1.1g; sugars 0.4g; fat 1.6g; saturated fat 0.8g; cholesterol 3.8mg; vitamin a iu 66.5IU; vitamin c 0.5mg; folate 2.2mcg; calcium 19.7mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 1.3mg; potassium 15.8mg; sodium 83.8mg.
Free Food
