Sweet & Sour Dressing

Try this sweet and sour dressing on a salad of bitter greens, diced apples and chunks of Cheddar cheese.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 1997

total:
5 hrs
Servings:
6

Nutrition Profile:

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine all ingredients in a small bowl or jar. Whisk or shake until blended.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 1 week.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
2 tablespoons
Per Serving:
48 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 10.8g; dietary fiber 0.1g; sugars 10.5g; fat 1g; saturated fat 0.1g; vitamin a iu 37.4IU; vitamin c 0.6mg; folate 0.4mcg; calcium 3.7mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 1.3mg; potassium 31.7mg; sodium 209.9mg.
Exchanges:

1 other carbohydrate
