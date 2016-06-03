Watercress & Pickled Ginger Salad

Serve this simple salad of pickled ginger, watercress and scallions with grilled fish or chicken.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 1997

total:
10 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Ingredients

Directions

  • Mash garlic with salt with the side of a chef's knife. Place in a small bowl or a jar with a tight-fitting lid. Add ginger liquid, lime juice (or vinegar), oil, honey and pepper; whisk or shake until blended.

  • Place watercress, scallions and pickled ginger in a large bowl. Just before serving, toss with dressing.

Tips

Ingredient Note: Pickled ginger is found at health-food stores, Asian markets and in the supermarket produce department.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
76 calories; protein 1.5g; carbohydrates 9.1g; dietary fiber 1g; sugars 4.5g; fat 3.6g; saturated fat 0.3g; vitamin a iu 1827.8IU; vitamin c 26.1mg; folate 14.8mcg; calcium 83.9mg; iron 0.5mg; magnesium 14.4mg; potassium 232.3mg; sodium 191.9mg; thiamin 0.1mg; added sugar 1g.
Exchanges:

1/2 other carbohydrate, 1 fat
