Homemade Coffee-Caramel Sauce

There's nothing like homemade caramel sauce. Try it drizzled on broiled pineapple slices.

Lee Ann Cox
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 1997

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

total:
30 mins
Servings:
8

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • If using nuts, toast them in a small dry skillet over low heat, stirring constantly, until fragrant, 2 to 3 minutes. Transfer to a small bowl and set aside.

    Advertisement

  • Combine sugar and water in a 2-quart heavy saucepan and bring to a boil over medium-high heat, stirring occasionally to dissolve sugar. Once the mixture starts boiling, cook without stirring until syrup turns amber, 5 to 10 minutes.

  • Remove from heat and carefully pour in coffee. (Stand back, as caramel may sputter.) Let stand for 2 minutes. Return to low heat and whisk until caramel has dissolved. Remove from heat.

  • Swirl butter into caramel mixture. Gradually whisk in milk. Stir in vanilla and toasted nuts, if using. Let cool.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 1 week.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
2 tablespoons
Per Serving:
117 calories; protein 0.9g; carbohydrates 20.5g; dietary fiber 0.3g; sugars 20.1g; fat 3.9g; saturated fat 1.1g; cholesterol 4.1mg; vitamin a iu 77.7IU; vitamin c 0.2mg; folate 1.6mcg; calcium 26.6mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 14.4mg; potassium 53.2mg; sodium 11.3mg.
Exchanges:

1 other carbohydrate, 1 fat
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 01/16/2022