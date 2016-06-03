Asian Barbecue Sauce
Try this spicy barbecue sauce on chicken legs or brushed on turkey burgers before grilling.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 1997
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Associated Recipes
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1 tablespoon
Per Serving:
34 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 7.6g; sugars 6.8g; vitamin a iu 44.8IU; vitamin c 0.4mg; folate 0.8mcg; calcium 1.3mg; iron 0.3mg; magnesium 1.3mg; potassium 25.5mg; sodium 269.5mg.
Exchanges:
Free Food