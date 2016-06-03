Asian Barbecue Sauce

2 Ratings
  • 5 0
  • 4 2
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Try this spicy barbecue sauce on chicken legs or brushed on turkey burgers before grilling.

Patsy Jamieson
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 1997

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

total:
5 mins
Servings:
11

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Stir together all ingredients in a small bowl.

    Advertisement

Associated Recipes

Indonesian Sweet Soy Sauce (Kecap Manis)

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 tablespoon
Per Serving:
34 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 7.6g; sugars 6.8g; vitamin a iu 44.8IU; vitamin c 0.4mg; folate 0.8mcg; calcium 1.3mg; iron 0.3mg; magnesium 1.3mg; potassium 25.5mg; sodium 269.5mg.
Exchanges:

Free Food
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 01/16/2022