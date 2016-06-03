Tomatillo Salsa

Grilling the tomatillos in this salsa adds a lovely smoky flavor and aroma.

Patsy Jamieson
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 1997

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

total:
20 mins
Servings:
24

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat grill or broiler.

    Advertisement

  • Grill or broil tomatillos, turning occasionally, until softened and blackened in spots, 6 to 8 minutes. Core and halve the tomatillos.

  • Combine the tomatillos, serranos (or jalapenos) and garlic in a food processor or blender; process until smooth. Transfer to a small bowl. Stir in cilantro and lime juice. Season with sugar and salt.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 4 days.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 tablespoon
Per Serving:
5 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 1g; dietary fiber 0.3g; sugars 0.6g; fat 0.2g; vitamin a iu 29.7IU; vitamin c 2.2mg; folate 1.3mcg; calcium 1.7mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 3.1mg; potassium 41.9mg; sodium 24.5mg.
Exchanges:

Free Food
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 01/16/2022