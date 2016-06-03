Fast Fruit Chutney
You can use this formula to turn just about any soft fruit you may have on hand into a complex, spicy chutney. Serve with meat and poultry and use to perk up sandwiches.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 1997
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 4 days.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1 tablespoon
Per Serving:
23 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 5.6g; dietary fiber 0.2g; sugars 5.3g; fat 0.1g; vitamin a iu 47IU; vitamin c 1.1mg; folate 0.7mcg; calcium 1.7mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 1.8mg; potassium 30.2mg; sodium 6.4mg.
Exchanges:
1/2 fruit