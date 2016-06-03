Fast Fruit Chutney

You can use this formula to turn just about any soft fruit you may have on hand into a complex, spicy chutney. Serve with meat and poultry and use to perk up sandwiches.

Patsy Jamieson
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 1997

total:
25 mins
Servings:
24

Nutrition Profile:

Ingredients

Directions

  • Toast coriander seeds in a small dry skillet over medium-low heat, stirring or shaking the pan constantly, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Transfer to a spice grinder or mortar and pestle and grind to a coarse powder. Set aside.

  • Combine sugar and water in a heavy medium saucepan. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat, stirring occasionally to dissolve sugar. Once it starts boiling, cook without stirring until syrup turns amber, 3 to 6 minutes.

  • Remove from heat and carefully pour in vinegar. (Stand back, as caramel may sputter slightly.) Add fruit, serranos (or jalapenos), ginger, salt and the reserved ground coriander. Return saucepan to medium-high heat and bring to a simmer, stirring occasionally. Reduce heat to low and simmer, stirring occasionally, until the fruit is tender and the chutney has thickened, 3 to 5 minutes. Let cool.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 4 days.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 tablespoon
Per Serving:
23 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 5.6g; dietary fiber 0.2g; sugars 5.3g; fat 0.1g; vitamin a iu 47IU; vitamin c 1.1mg; folate 0.7mcg; calcium 1.7mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 1.8mg; potassium 30.2mg; sodium 6.4mg.
Exchanges:

1/2 fruit
