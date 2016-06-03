Peach-Bourbon Frozen Yogurt

Here we add peaches flavored with bourbon and brown sugar to vanilla frozen yogurt for a quick and delicious dessert.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 1997

total:
35 mins
Servings:
4

  • Combine peaches, bourbon and brown sugar in a mixing bowl. Let stand for 10 minutes.

  • Add frozen yogurt to the bowl. Use a potato masher to mix in the fruit mixture. Cover and freeze for 15 minutes, or until ready to serve.

  • Scoop frozen yogurt into 4 serving dishes and top with pecans, if desired. Serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts

162 calories; protein 5.5g; carbohydrates 29.5g; dietary fiber 1.1g; sugars 28.4g; fat 0.3g; saturated fat 0.1g; cholesterol 1.5mg; vitamin a iu 250.4IU; vitamin c 5.7mg; folate 3mcg; calcium 174.6mg; iron 0.3mg; magnesium 23.1mg; potassium 361.5mg; sodium 65.4mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
1 1/2 other carbohydrate
