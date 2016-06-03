Minted Tomato, Onion & Glazed Tofu Kebabs

Tofu kebabs with fresh mint, ripe tomato and onion make a delightful vegetarian supper from the grill. Pressing the tofu before marinating allows it to really absorb the flavors, plus the resulting firmer texture makes the tofu easier to grill.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 1997

40 mins
4

Ingredients

Directions

  • Cut tofu in half horizontally, making two large slices about 1 inch thick. Fold a clean kitchen towel and place it on a cutting board or large plate. Set the tofu on the towel. Put another folded clean towel over the tofu and place

  • a flat, heavy weight (such as a skillet) on top; drain for 15 minutes; remove the weight and cut the tofu into 1 1/2-inch pieces.

  • Preheat grill to medium-high.

  • Combine lime juice, soy sauce and ginger in a medium bowl. Add tofu and toss to coat. Cover and marinate in the refrigerator for 15 minutes.

  • Tuck a mint leaf into each tomato quarter and thread onto 4 or 8 skewers alternately with tofu, onion and jalapenos. (Discard any remaining marinade.)

  • Oil the grill rack (see Tip). Grill the kebabs, turning occasionally, for 7 minutes. Brush with kecap manis and grill until the vegetables are softened and the tofu is well glazed, about 3 minutes more.

Tips

Equipment: 4 or 8 metal or bamboo skewers

Note: Kecap manis is a thick, palm sugar–sweetened soy sauce. It's used as a flavoring, marinade or condiment in Indonesian cooking. Find it in Asian food markets or online at importfood.com. To substitute for kecap manis, whisk 1 part molasses with 1 part reduced-sodium soy sauce.

Tip: Oiling a grill rack before you grill foods helps ensure that the food won't stick. Oil a folded paper towel, hold it with tongs and rub it over the rack. (Do not use cooking spray on a hot grill.)

People with celiac disease or gluten-sensitivity should use soy sauces that are labeled "gluten-free," as soy sauce may contain wheat or other gluten-containing sweeteners and flavors.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
178 calories; protein 11g; carbohydrates 20.2g; dietary fiber 1.9g; sugars 15.6g; fat 6g; saturated fat 0.6g; vitamin a iu 602.9IU; vitamin c 20.5mg; folate 33.9mcg; calcium 188.8mg; iron 2.9mg; magnesium 65.3mg; potassium 350.3mg; sodium 545.9mg; thiamin 0.1mg; added sugar 12g.
Exchanges:

1 vegetable, 1 medium-fat meat
