Minted Tomato, Onion & Glazed Tofu Kebabs
Tofu kebabs with fresh mint, ripe tomato and onion make a delightful vegetarian supper from the grill. Pressing the tofu before marinating allows it to really absorb the flavors, plus the resulting firmer texture makes the tofu easier to grill.
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Equipment: 4 or 8 metal or bamboo skewers
Note: Kecap manis is a thick, palm sugar–sweetened soy sauce. It's used as a flavoring, marinade or condiment in Indonesian cooking. Find it in Asian food markets or online at importfood.com. To substitute for kecap manis, whisk 1 part molasses with 1 part reduced-sodium soy sauce.
Tip: Oiling a grill rack before you grill foods helps ensure that the food won't stick. Oil a folded paper towel, hold it with tongs and rub it over the rack. (Do not use cooking spray on a hot grill.)
People with celiac disease or gluten-sensitivity should use soy sauces that are labeled "gluten-free," as soy sauce may contain wheat or other gluten-containing sweeteners and flavors.
Nutrition Facts
1 vegetable, 1 medium-fat meat