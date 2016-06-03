North African Orange & Lamb Kebabs

This spicy yogurt marinade tenderizes lamb beautifully--but it's not a long process, as with some marinades. Twenty minutes does the trick. Here, the lamb is paired with orange sections, which sear and turn slightly bitter, a bracing complement to the meat.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 1997

40 mins
4

  • Preheat grill to high.

  • Combine cilantro, parsley, garlic, paprika, cumin, salt and pepper in a food processor; process until the herbs are finely chopped. Add yogurt and lemon juice; process until smooth. Scrape into a medium bowl, add lamb and toss to coat. Cover with plastic wrap and marinate in the refrigerator for 20 minutes.

  • Thread lamb and orange slices alternately onto 8 skewers. Discard marinade.

  • Oil the grill rack (see Tip). Grill the kebabs, turning occasionally, until cooked to desired doneness, 7 to 10 minutes for medium-rare. Serve immediately.

Equipment: Eight 10-inch skewers (see Tip)

To oil a grill rack: Oil a folded paper towel, hold it with tongs and rub it over the rack. (Do not use cooking spray on a hot grill.)

To grill with wooden skewers: Wrap the exposed parts with foil to keep them from burning. (Contrary to conventional wisdom, soaking skewers in water doesn't protect them.)

200 calories; protein 25.4g; carbohydrates 12.3g; dietary fiber 2.3g; sugars 7.4g; fat 5.5g; saturated fat 1.9g; cholesterol 72.9mg; vitamin a iu 1143.9IU; vitamin c 55.8mg; folate 66mcg; calcium 88.7mg; iron 2.9mg; magnesium 46.8mg; potassium 553.8mg; sodium 380.4mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
1/2 fruit, 3 lean meat
