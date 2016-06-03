Chicken Adobo Kebabs

Serve with Black Beans & RIce and salsa alongside.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 1997

total:
35 mins
Servings:
4

  • Blend 1 tablespoon lemon juice, garlic, oregano, paprika, salt, cumin, cinnamon and pepper in a medium bowl. Add chicken and toss to coat. Cover with plastic wrap and marinate in the refrigerator for at least 20 minutes or up to 2 hours.

  • Mix oil and the remaining 2 tablespoons lemon juice in a small bowl. Set aside.

  • Preheat grill to medium-high.

  • Thread chicken and onion pieces alternately onto 4 or 8 skewers.

  • Oil the grill rack. Grill the kebabs, turning occasionally, until browned and cooked through, 6 to 7 minutes, basting the cooked side with the reserved lemon-oil mixture. Serve immediately, with lemon wedges.

Tips

Equipment: Metal or bamboo skewers

When using bamboo skewers, wrap the exposed parts with foil to keep the bamboo from burning. (Contrary to popular opinion, soaking skewers in water does not protect them.)

To oil a grill rack: Oil a folded paper towel, hold it with tongs and rub it over the rack. (Do not use cooking spray on a hot grill.) When grilling delicate foods like tofu and fish, it is helpful to spray the food with cooking spray.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
181 calories; protein 26.3g; carbohydrates 6g; dietary fiber 1.6g; sugars 1.8g; fat 5.6g; saturated fat 1g; cholesterol 82.8mg; vitamin a iu 333.2IU; vitamin c 10.7mg; folate 21mcg; calcium 39.5mg; iron 1.1mg; magnesium 40.3mg; potassium 476.1mg; sodium 635.1mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

1/2 vegetable, 3 1/2 lean meat, 1/2 fat
