Cherry Pie

Combine cottage cheese, oil, 2 tablespoons sugar, vanilla and salt in a food processor; process until smooth and creamy, stopping once to scrape down the sides of the workbowl. Add flour and butter; pulse about 6 times, just until butter is in pea-size pieces. Add egg mixture and pulse just until dough begins to clump together. (Do not let it form a ball.) Turn dough out onto a lightly floured surface. Divide into 2 pieces, one slightly larger than the other. Form each piece into a disc, wrap in plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 20 minutes and up to 2 days.