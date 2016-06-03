Cherry Pie

What says summer more than cherry pie?

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 1997

Ingredients

Crust
Filling & Glaze

Directions

  • To make crust: Blend egg and 2 teaspoons lemon juice in a glass measuring cup with a fork.

  • Combine cottage cheese, oil, 2 tablespoons sugar, vanilla and salt in a food processor; process until smooth and creamy, stopping once to scrape down the sides of the workbowl. Add flour and butter; pulse about 6 times, just until butter is in pea-size pieces. Add egg mixture and pulse just until dough begins to clump together. (Do not let it form a ball.) Turn dough out onto a lightly floured surface. Divide into 2 pieces, one slightly larger than the other. Form each piece into a disc, wrap in plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 20 minutes and up to 2 days.

  • Coat a 9-inch pie pan with cooking spray. Roll the larger piece of dough on a lightly floured surface into a 12-inch circle. Roll dough over rolling pin, then unroll into prepared pan. Gently press dough into bottom and sides of pan. With scissors, trim excess pastry, leaving a 3/4-inch overhang. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate until needed.

  • Roll the smaller piece of dough on a lightly floured surface into an 11-inch circle. Roll dough over rolling pin, then unroll onto a sheet of parchment or wax paper. Using a pastry wheel, preferably serrated, or a sharp knife, cut dough into 1/2-inch-wide strips. Carefully transfer paper to a baking sheet. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate until needed.

  • To make filling & bake pie: Position oven rack in lower third of oven; preheat to 425 degrees F.

  • Toss cherries with 3/4 cup sugar, cornstarch, 2 tablespoons lemon juice and almond extract in a large bowl. Spoon into crust.

  • Weave pastry strips about 1/2 inch apart to form a lattice over the filling. Trim strips at edge of pie pan. Turn overhanging pastry up over rim; press to seal and decoratively flute edges. Brush milk over lattice top and sprinkle with remaining 2 teaspoons sugar.

  • Set pie on a baking sheet and bake for 20 minutes. Cover edges of crust with aluminum foil to prevent overbrowning. Reduce oven temperature to 375 degrees and bake until crust is golden and juices are bubbling, 40 to 50 minutes more. Cool on a wire rack.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: The crust can be prepared through Step 2 up to 2 days in advance.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
393 calories; protein 6.8g; carbohydrates 62.5g; dietary fiber 2.6g; sugars 33.9g; fat 13.6g; saturated fat 2.9g; cholesterol 31.5mg; vitamin a iu 1587.2IU; vitamin c 13.3mg; folate 14.9mcg; calcium 38.5mg; iron 1.9mg; magnesium 18.7mg; potassium 257.2mg; sodium 217.3mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
Exchanges:

1 fruit, 3 other carbohydrate, 2 1/2 fat
