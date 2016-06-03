Flavorful Oil Corn Topper

If you've bought bottles of flavorful oils in the past but don't know what to do with them, try spreading a little on hot corn--along with a sprinkle of salt and pepper, it's a tasty combination!

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 1997

10 mins
6

  • Use a pastry brush to spread 1/2 teaspoon oil on each ear of hot corn. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

21 calories; fat 2.3g; saturated fat 0.3g; vitamin a iu 0.3IU; calcium 0.2mg; magnesium 0.1mg; potassium 0.6mg; sodium 48.5mg.
1/2 fat
